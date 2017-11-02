BRIEF-Church & Dwight Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Church & Dwight reports q3 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.52
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 excluding items
* Q3 sales $967.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $935.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On November 1, board authorized new stock repurchase program under which up to $500 million of common stock may be repurchased
* Expect reported sales growth of approximately 7% and organic sales growth of approximately 2.5% in 2017
* Sees 2017 reported EPS $1.82
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS $1.92
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year 2017 outlook for capital expenditures continues to be estimated at approximately $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: