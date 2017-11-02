FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Church & Dwight Q3 earnings per share $0.52
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Church & Dwight Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc

* Church & Dwight reports q3 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 excluding items

* Q3 sales $967.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $935.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On November 1, board authorized new stock repurchase program under which up to $500 million of common stock may be repurchased​

* Expect reported sales growth of approximately 7% and organic sales growth of approximately 2.5% in 2017​

* Sees 2017 reported EPS ‍$1.82​

* Sees ‍2017 adjusted EPS $1.92​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year 2017 outlook for capital expenditures continues to be estimated at approximately $45 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.