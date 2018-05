May 3 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc:

* SEES Q2 SALES UP 12 PERCENT

* Q1 SALES $1.006 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $978.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018

* ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018

* SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.27, REVENUE VIEW $4.08 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48, REVENUE VIEW $1.00 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: