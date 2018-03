BRIEF-Church & Dwight Says Co Executed A Credit Agreement

March 30 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc:

* CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC - ‍ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC - ‍COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MILLION​