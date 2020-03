BRIEF-Churchill China Suspends Manufacturing Ops

March 24 (Reuters) - Churchill China PLC:

* FCA RESULTS MORATORIUM AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* WILL DELAY RELEASE OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* NO FORMAL GUIDANCE WILL BE GIVEN ON FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS UNTIL BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT IS CLEARER

* FY REVENUE: £67.5M (2018: £57.5M)

* FY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX: £11.3M, INCLUDING EXCEPTIONAL CREDITS OF £0.1M (2018: £8.9M AFTER EXCEPTIONAL COSTS OF £0.5M)

* LEVEL OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON CHURCHILL’S OPERATIONS REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* TAKEN DECISION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS UNTIL BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT IS CLEARER