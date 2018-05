May 7 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc:

* CHURCHILL DOWNS - CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2I2UIi1) Further company coverage: