May 16 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc:

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JERSEY REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING AND SPORTS BETTING MARKETS

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - CDI IS TARGETING Q1 2019 TO BEGIN ACCEPTING LEGAL WAGERS FOR IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING IN NEW JERSEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)