March 10 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc:

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC SAYS CEO WILLIAM CARSTANJEN’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $10.6 MILLION VERSUS $21.1 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC SAYS FOR 2019 CEO PAY RATIO IS 447 TO 1 Source: (bit.ly/2xs2nWR) Further company coverage: