BRIEF-Churchill Downs Says Jeff Ruby Steaks Race At Turfway Park Will Run As Scheduled

March 12 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc:

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - JEFF RUBY STEAKS RACE AT TURFWAY PARK WILL RUN AS SCHEDULED SATURDAY, MARCH 14

* CHURCHILL DOWNS - ALL REMAINING RACES OF TRACK’S WINTER/SPRING MEET THROUGH MARCH 28, INCLUDING JEFF RUBY STEAKS RACE, TO BE CONDUCTED SPECTATOR-FREE

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - DAILY SIMULCASTING WILL ALSO BE CLOSED THROUGH REMAINDER OF WINTER/SPRING MEET

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - PREPARATIONS TO HOST KENTUCKY DERBY 146 ON FIRST SATURDAY IN MAY AT CHURCHILL DOWNS ARE STILL MOVING FORWARD

* CHURCHILL DOWNS - DECISION TO BE MADE CLOSER TO THAT DATE, WITH RESPECT TO POSTPONING EVENT UNTIL LATER IN YEAR FOR KENTUCKY DERBY 146