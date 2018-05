May 10 (Reuters) - Chuy’s Holdings Inc:

* CHUY’S APPOINTS STEVE HISLOP AS CHAIRMAN AND JON HOWIE AS A DIRECTOR

* CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC - HISLOP REPLACES JOHN ZAPP AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD