April 4, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-CI Capital says shares to start trading by end April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - CI Capital Holding S.A.E says:

* Indicative price range for shares offered in upcoming IPO at 7.29-8.26 Egyptian pounds per share

* The pre-offering value of the group stands at 3 billion - 3.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($170 million-$193 million)

* The retail offering subscription period is expected to run from April 17-24

* The close of the book-building and final price announcement are expected on April 19

* Shares to begin trading on the Cairo stock exchange by April 30 ($1 = 17.6200 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

