BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

Oct 2 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp

* CI Financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - ‍preliminary assets under management at September 30, 2017 of $121.4 billion and total assets of $162.1 billion​

* CI Financial Corp - ‍average assets under management for Q3 were $120.3 billion, versus $122.7 billion for Q2 of 2017​

* CI Financial Corp - ‍assets under management grew by $8.9 billion or 7.9% year over year, and increased 0.7% in month of September​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: