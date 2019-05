May 27 (Reuters) - CI Games SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH KOCH MEDIA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ‘SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS’ GAME

* SAYS UNDER DEAL CO TO DISTRIBUTE ‘SGWC’ GAME IN AUSTRIA, GERMANY, SWITZERLAND, ITALY, SPAIN AND PORTUGAL AND BENELUX COUNTRIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)