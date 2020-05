May 14 (Reuters) - CI Group PCL:

* CI GROUP- DUE TO COVID-19, CO’S SALES REVENUE DECREASED

* CI GROUP-COVID-19 RESULTED IN DECREASED OPERATION INCOME, BUT IEXPECTED TO ONLY AFFECT BUSINESS IN SHORT TERM

* CI GROUP-THERE HAS BEEN COST REDUCTION MEASURES IN STAFFING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: