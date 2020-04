April 1 (Reuters) - Scor SE:

* ACTIVIST HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS IT WELCOMES POSTPONEMENT OF SCOR’S AGM TO JUNE 30 -STATEMENT

* CIAM SAYS INCREASINGLY IMPATIENT TO HEAR MORE FROM SCOR ON COMPANY SUCCESSION PLANS ON CONFIRMATION OF INDEPENDENT CHAIR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)