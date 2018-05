May 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce :

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.89

* ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO SEEK TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE APPROVAL FOR NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95

* NCIB WOULD PERMIT CO TO BUY FOR CANCELLATION UP TO MAXIMUM OF 9 MILLION OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OVER NEXT 12 MONTH

* ALL FIGURES IN C$

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.81 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S