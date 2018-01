Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :

* CIBC CEO SAYS EXPECTS ABOUT $100 MILLION IMPACT FROM U.S. TAX REFORMS, NEGLIGIBLE UPTICK TO EARNINGS INITIALLY

* CIBC CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN SPENDING AROUND C$1 BILLION PER YEAR ON TECHNOLOGY