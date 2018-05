May 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce :

* CIBC RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SLOWDOWN IN LAST FEW MONTHS LIKELY DUE TO NEW MORTGAGE REGULATIONS

* CIBC RETAIL HEAD SAYS EXPECTS MORTGAGE LOAN GROWTH TO MODERATE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR TO “LOW SINGLE DIGITS”

* CIBC RETAIL HEAD SAYS EXPECTS MORTGAGE ORIGINATION DECLINE OF AROUND 50 PERCENT IN SECOND HALF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)