Feb 9 (Reuters) - CIBC Mellon:

* CIBC MELLON SAYS DANIEL SMITH NAMED CHAIR OF BOARDS FOR CIBC MELLON GLOBAL SECURITIES SERVICES COMPANY AND CIBC MELLON TRUST COMPANY

* CIBC MELLON SAYS DANIEL SMITH IS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF AMERICAS ASSET SERVICING, AT BNY MELLON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: