Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :

* CIBC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$3.18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.95

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍REPORTED RETURN ON COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY WAS 17.4% AND ADJUSTED ROE WAS 18.8%​

* INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND FROM $1.30 PER SHARE TO $1.33 PER SHARE

* ‍CIBC‘S BASEL III LEVERAGE RATIO AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WAS 4.0%​

* RESULTS FOR Q1 2018 AFFECTED BY ‍$88 MILLION CHARGE FROM RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: