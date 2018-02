Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :

* CIBC INCREASES DIVIDENDS

* CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE - DECLARED DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE ON COMMON SHARES FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, UP THREE CENTS FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER