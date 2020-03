BRIEF-CIBC Says Will Temporarily Close About 206 Of Banking Centres

March 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce :

* CIBC ANNOUNCES PROACTIVE, PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TO HELP SLOW THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 AND SUPPORT OUR CLIENTS AND COMMUNITIES

* EFFECTIVE WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18(TH), 816 OF OUR LOCATIONS WILL REMAIN OPEN BUT OPERATE UNDER MODIFIED HOURS

* CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK- TEMPORARILY CLOSE ABOUT 206 OF BANKING CENTRES THAT DO NOT CURRENTLY OFFER OVER COUNTER CASH AND BANKING SERVICES TO CLIENTS

* ENACTED A WORK AT HOME APPROACH FOR MANY EMPLOYEES IN NON CLIENT-FACING ROLES ACROSS OUR BANK YESTERDAY