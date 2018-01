Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cibox Interactive Sa:

* PRODUCT RECALL: GYROPODE NEWBOARD PLAY 6.5

* THIS PRODUCT LIKELY TO GENERATE IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES RISK OF INFLAMMATION

* RECALL ONLY CONCERNS THIS MODEL AND NOT 15 OTHER MODELS COMMERCIALIZED BY CIBOX IN PAST MONHTS‍​

* RECALL DONE BY BOULANGER FOR PRODUCTS SOLD BETWEEN END OF NOV AND END OF DEC 2017