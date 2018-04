April 13 (Reuters) - CIBOX INTER@CTIVE SA:

* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS WITH CXM

* CIBOX ACQUIRED 9.82 PERCENT OF THE CAPITAL OF CHINESE COMPANY CXM IN EXCHANGE FOR 3.01 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES

* NUMBER OF OWN SHARES DETAINED BY CIBOX AFTER OPERATION WILL BE 6,010,297, 6.06 PERCENT OF SOCIAL CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)