July 28 (Reuters) - CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA

* H1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 2.65‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.51 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​ 715 MILLION VERSUS EUR 674 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.02 BILLION VERSUS EUR 889 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CET1 SOLVABILITY RATIO AT MARCH 31 STANDS AT 13.4%‍​