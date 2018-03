March 15 (Reuters) - CIC Insurance Group Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC 31 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 519.2 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 114.4 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY NET EARNED PREMIUMS 12.1 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 10.03 BILLION SHILLINGS‍​

* DIRECTORS RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.12 SHILLINGS PER SHARE‍​