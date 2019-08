BRIEF-Cicor H1 Profit Down At 3.8 Million Francs

Aug 15 (Reuters) - CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD:

* H1 SALES GROWTH OF 7.3 % TO CHF 131.9 MILLION (1ST HALF-YEAR 2018: CHF 122.9 MILLION)

* H1 ORDER INTAKE WAS CHF 111.8 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DROP COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR OF 19.2 %

* PROFIT IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 BY 18 % TO CHF 3.8 MILLION. (1ST HALF-YEAR 2018: CHF 4.7 MILLION)

* ANTICIPATES THAT, COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR, SALES IN SECOND HALF-YEAR 2019 WILL DECLINE

* SALES FOR WHOLE OF 2019 ARE THEREFORE EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE A LOW SINGLE-FIGURE GROWTH RATE

* SLIGHT FALL IN EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED FOR WHOLE YEAR 2019 COMPARED WITH 2018