BRIEF-Cicor Says SIX Exchange Regulation Opens Investigation Into Co

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd:

* CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD - NOTIFIED BY SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION THAT AN INVESTIGATION INTO CO HAS BEEN OPENED

* CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD - INVESTIGATION RELATES TO A POSSIBLE INFORMATION LEAK WHEN HALF-YEAR REPORT 2018 WAS PUBLISHED

* CICOR - THIRD-PARTY THAT WAS COMMISSIONED TO SEND OUT HY REPORT 2018 SENT INTERIM REPORT OUT BY MAIL TO SOME OF SHAREHOLDERS ONE DAY TOO EARLY

* CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD - HAVING DISCOVERED MISTAKE SHORTLY AFTER START OF TRADING, CICOR NOTIFIED SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: