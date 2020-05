May 18 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd:

* CICOR UPDATES ITS OUTLOOK

* LOSSES IN SALES IN CICOR GROUP’S BUSINESS COULD NOT BE PREVENTED EVERYWHERE

* THEREFORE EXPECTS THAT SALES IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2020 WILL BE 15 - 20% LOWER THAN IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019

* EXPECTS AN EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 3% IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2020

* LONG-TERM EBIT MARGIN TARGET REMAINS IN A RANGE OF 6 - 8%

* MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR CICOR GROUP REMAINS POSITIVE