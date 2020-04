April 6 (Reuters) - CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD:

* CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ON APRIL 16, 2020 CANNOT TAKE PLACE IN THE USUAL MANNER

* CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IT IS NOT POSSIBLE FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ATTEND THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN PERSON.

* CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD - SHAREHOLDERS CAN ONLY EXERCISE THEIR VOTING RIGHTS BY MEANS OF PROXY AND INSTRUCTIONS TO THE INDEPENDENT PROXY