BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY Net Result Down At CHF 8.4 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD:

* FY NET RESULT OF CHF 8.4 MILLION WAS POSTED (2018: CHF 9.6 MILLION)

* FY EBIT FELL SLIGHTLY IN YEAR UNDER REPORT TO CHF 14.9 MILLION (2018: CHF 15.2 MILLION)

* ORDER INTAKE IN 2019 OF CHF 208.9 MILLION (2018: CHF 277.8 MILLION)

* CICOR GROUP’S LONG-TERM EBIT MARGIN TARGET REMAINS UNCHANGED IN RANGE OF 6% TO 8 %.

* DUE TO CURRENT SITUATION IN CHINA AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMY AND ON CICOR, IT IS HOWEVER IMPOSSIBLE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE GUIDANCE FOR EXPECTED OPERATING MARGIN IN 2020. Source text: bit.ly/2vdp5RG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)