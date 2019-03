BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY Net Result Up At CHF 9.6 Million

March 14 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd:

* FY SALES INCREASED BY 14.5 % TO REACH CHF 248.1 MILLION (2017: CHF 216.7 MILLION)

* FY NEW ORDERS VALUED AT AN ASTONISHING CHF 277.8 MILLION (2017: CHF 235.5 MILLION) WERE RECORDED

* FY NET RESULT OF CHF 9.6 MILLION WAS POSTED (2017: CHF 6.7 MILLION)

* DISTRIBUTION BE MADE AMOUNTING TO CHF 1.00 PER SHARE (2017: CHF 0.70 PER SHARE)

* IN 2019, AN INCREASE IN EBIT MARGIN ACHIEVED IN 2018 REPORTING YEAR IS EXPECTED.

* EXPECTS SALES TO GROW SLIGHTLY IN 2019