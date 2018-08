BRIEF-Cicor Technologies H1 Net Profit More Than Doubled

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd:

* MOST OF RELOCATION COSTS IN ARAD (ROMANIA) WILL BE BURDENED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* ACHIEVED A FURTHER SALES GROWTH OF 12.8% TO CHF 122.9 MILLION IN H1 (FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2017: CHF 109.0 MILLION)

* H1 ORDER INTAKE REACHED CHF 138.4 MILLION (FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2017: CHF 119.6 MILLION), UP 15.8%

* CICOR TECHNOLOGIES - H1 NET PROFIT OF CICOR WAS MORE THAN DOUBLED TO CHF 4.7 MILLION IN FIRST SEMESTER 2018 (FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2017: CHF 2.3 MILLION)

* EXPECTS A SALES GROWTH PERCENTAGE IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE FOR FY AND EBIT MARGIN OF 5 - 6%