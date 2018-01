Jan 15 (Reuters) - CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD:

* SALES FOR 2017 STAND AT AROUND CHF 216 MILLION, INCREASE OF AROUND 14% (UNVERIFIED) OVER YEAR AGO

* NEW ORDERS AMOUNTING TO AROUND CHF 233 MILLION FOR 2017

* OPTIMISTIC THAT ITS RESULTS FORECAST FOR 2017 WILL BE REACHED OR EVEN EXCEEDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)