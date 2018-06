BRIEF-Cicor Technologies Sees H1 EBIT Between 5% And 6% Of Sales

June 13 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd:

* CICOR TECHNOLOGIES - BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF CICOR GROUP SO FAR IN 2018 IS CONSIDERABLY STRONGER THAN EARLY-YEAR EXPECTATIONS

* IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE EARNINGS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* OPERATING MARGIN (EBIT) BETWEEN 5 AND 6% OF SALES IS EXPECTED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 (H1 2017: 4.7%)

* FURTHER GROWTH IN SECOND SEMESTER WILL ALSO DEPEND ON AVAILABILITY OF ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS

* SUPPLY SITUATION HAS CONTINUED TO WORSEN AND MAY LEAD TO DELIVERY DELAYS

* SEES H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN CHF 2.3M NET PROFIT IN H1 OF 2017