Nov 15 (Reuters) - CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD:

* HAS WON A MAJOR NEW CUSTOMER IN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY SECTOR

* IN 2021, CICOR PLANS TO MANUFACTURE CUSTOMER’S SERIES PRODUCTS WITH AN ORDER VOLUME IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION SWISS FRANC RANGE

* IN SUBSEQUENT HIGH-VOLUME PHASE, CICOR SEES POTENTIAL TO DELIVER PRODUCTS WITH AN ANNUAL ORDER RANGE IN DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLIONS OF SWISS FRANCS