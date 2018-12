Dec 4 (Reuters) - CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD:

* WINS MAJOR PROJECT FOR THIN-FILM SUBSTRATES MANUFACTURING

* EXPECTED TOTAL VOLUME OF OVER CHF 20 MILLION

* INDIVIDUAL ORDERS AND SUBSTRATE MANUFACTURING WILL BE REALIZED BETWEEN 2019 AND 2024