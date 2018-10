Oct 22 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd:

* WILL INVEST AROUND CHF 1.5 MILLION IN FURTHER EXPANSION OVER NEXT TWO YEARS.

* IN Q1 OF 2019, CICOR GROUP WILL OPEN A TECHNOLOGY CENTER FOR PRINTED ELECTRONICS AT BRONSCHHOFEN SITE IN SWITZERLAND

* AT BEGINNING OF 2019, CICOR GROUP'S PLASTIC INJECTION MOLDING ACTIVITIES IN SINGAPORE WILL BE MERGED WITH MOLDING ACTIVITIES IN BATAM, INDONESIA