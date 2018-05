BRIEF-Cidara Announces Stock And Warrants Offering Worth $120 Mln

May 21 (Reuters) - Cidara Therapeutics Inc:

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS - ENTERED SECURITIES PURCHASE DEAL WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS PROVIDING FOR PURCHASE, SALE OF UP TO $120 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC - CIDARA WILL OFFER ABOUT 10.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN FIRST CLOSING OF OFFERING AT $4.70 PER SHARE

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS - ENTERED SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR PURCHASE &SALE, OF UP TO AGGREGATE OF $120.0 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK, IN 3 CLOSINGS

* CIDARA - ALSO SELLING TO MAJOR PURCHASERS WARRANTS, AT $0.125/SHARE SUBJECT TO EACH SUCH WARRANT, TO PURCHASE AGGREGATE 12.5 MILLION SHARES OF STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)