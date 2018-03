BRIEF-Cidara Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 2 Strive Trial Of Lead Antifungal Rezafungin

March 19 (Reuters) - Cidara Therapeutics Inc:

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STRIVE TRIAL OF LEAD ANTIFUNGAL REZAFUNGIN

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BOTH TREATMENT AND PREVENTION ON TRACK TO START MID-2018​

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS - ‍FAVORABLE SAFETY,TOLERABILITY,EFFICACY OBSERVED IN ONCE-WEEKLY ECHINOCANDIN FOR DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT INVASIVE FUNGAL INFECTIONS​

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍STRIVE MET ALL OF ITS PRIMARY OBJECTIVES​

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍THERE WERE NO CONCERNING TRENDS IN ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED​

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS-THERE WERE 2 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS POSSIBLY RELATED TO STUDY DRUG: ONE IN GROUP 2, ONE IN GROUP 3; BOTH PATIENTS FULLY RECOVERED​

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ PHASE 3 RESPECT PROPHYLAXIS TRIAL EXPECTED TO PRODUCE AN INTERIM FUTILITY READ-OUT IN 2019, PROVIDE TOPLINE RESULTS IN 2020​