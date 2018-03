March 21 (Reuters) - Cidara Therapeutics Inc:

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL DATA UPDATES FOR ITS LEAD ANTIFUNGAL REZAFUNGIN

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS - ADDITIONAL DATA AND ANALYSES FROM STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY RESULTS IN BOTH REZAFUNGIN ARMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: