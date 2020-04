April 1 (Reuters) - Cidara Therapeutics Inc:

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS - DUE TO THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL PANDEMIC, TRIAL SITE ACTIVATION FOR RESPECT CLINICAL TRIAL WAS DELAYED

* CIDARA THERAPEUTICS - WILL CONTINUE REGULATORY & CLINICAL ACTIVITIES TO BEGIN INITIATING SITES & ENROLLING PATIENTS AFTER COVID-19 EFFECTS SUBSIDE