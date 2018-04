BRIEF-Cie Automotive Q1 Net Profit Up 21 Pct YoY

April 24 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 66.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 54.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 1.05 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 863.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 151.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 130.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES GROWTH OF NET RESULT OF ABOUT 50 PERCENT IN THE NEXT 3 YEARS

* SEES ABOVE 200PP OF IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING MARGINS IN THE NEXT 3 YEARS

* SEES 400 MILLION EUR MORE DIVIDENDS FOR DOMINION SHARES SETTLEMENT AND FOR ADDITIONAL RESULT

* SEES PROFIT OF THE YEAR BEFORE MINORITY INTEREST TO EXCEED 10 PERCENT ON SALES IN 2020

* SEES MORE THAN 60 MILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL NET RESULT IN 2020 TO INITIALLY PLANNED