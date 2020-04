April 29 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA:

* SAYS BELIEVES THE WORST OF THIS CRISIS IS OVER (APRIL), ITS CLIENTS ARE GRADUALLY RETURNING TO BUSINESS

* IF THERE IS REASONABLE EVOLUTION IN THE SECOND SEMESTER, 2020 TO BE A CHALLENGING YEAR, BUT POSITIVE IN RESULTS AND OPERATING CASH GENERATION