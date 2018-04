April 27 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE SA:

* REG-CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE: CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH THE EXERCISE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* CREATION OF 2,650 NEW SHARES HAS BEEN RECORDED ON APRIL 27, 2018

* 2,650 NEW SHARES ISSUED AT A PRICE OF EUR 294,50 EACH SHALL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS AS OF MAY 3, 2018