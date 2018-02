Feb 9 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE SA:

* REG-CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE: SUBSCRIPTION TO THE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UMICORE

* ‍360,000 SHARES WERE ALLOCATED TO COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 14.3 MILLION​

* SUBSCRIBED TO CAPITAL INCREASE OF UMICORE WHICH WAS COMPLETED THIS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 2018

* AS A RESULT OF THIS SUBSCRIPTION, COMPANY WILL DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY OWN 4,370,000 UMICORE SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)