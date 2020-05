BRIEF-CIEL Ltd Says Nine Months EBITDA Was MUR2,780 Mln

May 21 (Reuters) - CIEL Ltd:

* CIEL LTD - GROUP REVENUE FOR NINE MONTHS UNDER REVIEW STOOD AT MUR 18.9 BILLION (2019: MUR 18.5 BILLION)

* CIEL LTD - FOR NINE MONTHS EBITDA WAS AT MUR 2,780MLN (2019: MUR 2,653 MILLION)

* CIEL LTD - HOTEL AND TEXTILE SEGMENTS HAVE BEEN SEVERELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CIEL - UPCOMING Q4 RESULTS OF CLUSTER TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY LOCKDOWN IN APRIL & PART OF MAY AS WELL AS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED SHIPMENTS

* CIEL- IN VIEW OF CURRENT CRISIS, MANAGEMENT WILL BE CONDUCTING IMPAIRMENT TESTS IN Q4 ON CARRYING VALUES OF ASSETS OF EACH CLUSTER OF GROUP