BRIEF-Cielo CEO Gouveia Says Larger Brazilian Card Processing Firms Target Higher Profitability, New Firms Look To Gain Market Share

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cielo Sa:

* BRAZIL‘S CIELO POSTS FOURTH-QUARTER NET INCOME OF 1.04 BILLION REAIS (THOMSON REUTERS CONSENSUS: 1.094 BILLION REAIS)

* BRAZIL‘S CIELO MISSES ESTIMATES WITH FOURTH-QUARTER EBITDA OF 1.3 BILLION REAIS (THOMSON REUTERS CONSENSUS: 1.664 BILLION REAIS)

* BRAZIL‘S CIELO CEO EDUARDO GOUVEIA SAYS CO GUIDANCE FOR 2018 ASSUME PROBABLE LOSS OF MARKET SHARE

* CIELO CEO GOUVEIA SAYS LARGER BRAZILIAN CARD PROCESSING FIRMS TARGET HIGHER PROFITABILITY, NEW FIRMS LOOK TO GAIN MARKET SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)