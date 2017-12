Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ciena Corp:

* CIENA ANNOUNCES $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* CIENA CORP - SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND OR CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS

* CIENA - BOARD AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $300 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK THROUGH END OF FISCAL 2020