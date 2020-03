March 11 (Reuters) - Ciena Corp:

* CIENA CORP - AS A RESULT OF SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS, TO DATE EXPERIENCED SOME DISRUPTION, DELAY OF SUPPLY, PRINCIPALLY RELATED TO CHINA

* CIENA CORP - EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON REVENUE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2020