* CIFC LLC says has entered into a strategic partnership with Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan to form CIFC CLO Strategic Partners II​‍​

* Says Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan has made substantial, single external investor commitment to CMOA II, with CIFC committing up to $75 million

* Says ‍CMOA II intends to purchase majority equity positions of CIFC's future, new issue collateralized loan obligations‍​